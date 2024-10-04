UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.19 and last traded at $191.52. Approximately 44,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 86,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,822.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,457 shares of company stock worth $269,413. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,418,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,700,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

