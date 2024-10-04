Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

UL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of UL opened at $62.91 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

