Unique Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,784 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

