Unique Wealth LLC Cuts Position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.99% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

