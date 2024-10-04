Unique Wealth LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Unique Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises 1.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

AOR opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.