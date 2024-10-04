Unique Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $521.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $529.92. The company has a market cap of $472.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.