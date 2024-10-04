Unique Wealth LLC Invests $225,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 383.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 603.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $146.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

