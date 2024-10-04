Unique Wealth LLC Invests $344,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IVE opened at $195.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $197.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
