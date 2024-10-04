Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

