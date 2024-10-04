Unique Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS ITA opened at $150.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

