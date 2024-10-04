Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,179,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in Adobe by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after acquiring an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $503.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

