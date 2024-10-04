Unique Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,410,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 725,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,245,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.