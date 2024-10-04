Unique Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NETZ. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NETZ opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13.

Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

