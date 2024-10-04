Unique Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 76,113 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3,427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 659,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 641,259 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 392.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 353,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 322,190 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 220,071 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

