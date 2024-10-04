Unique Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unique Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

