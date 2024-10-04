Unique Wealth LLC Sells 16,072 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC)

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (BATS:XDOC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,072 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC owned about 43.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Trading Down 0.3 %
BATS XDOC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.45.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Company Profile
