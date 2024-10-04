Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Unique Wealth LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

FVAL opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

