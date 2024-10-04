Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $468,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $373.10 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $385.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day moving average is $330.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

