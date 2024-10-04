uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

uniQure stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

