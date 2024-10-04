Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.75 ($12.50) and traded as high as GBX 937 ($12.53). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 922.50 ($12.34), with a volume of 455,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,052 ($14.07) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Unite Group Price Performance

Unite Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 954.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 934.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,901.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 900 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993 ($33,430.98). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

Further Reading

