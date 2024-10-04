United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

