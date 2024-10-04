United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.