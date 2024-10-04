United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $16.33. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1,418,930 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $927.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.