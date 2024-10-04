Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $224.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.92.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.