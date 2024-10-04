Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of UUU stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.20.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

