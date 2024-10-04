Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (BATS:NANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 31,450 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Trading ETF (NANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Democratic members of the US Congress and their families. NANC was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

