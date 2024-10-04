UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.83. 23,441,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average session volume of 2,021,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

