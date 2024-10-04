Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

