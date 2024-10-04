V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.79 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 2998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Boyd Noon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $524,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Mural bought 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,976.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Boyd Noon purchased 1,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in V2X by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter valued at $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in V2X in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

