Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Angela A. Korch Purchases 165 Shares

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.25. 478,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 120.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $4,010,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

