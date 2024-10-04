Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.62. 1,967,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

