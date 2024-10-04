Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 201,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 110,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.