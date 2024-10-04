Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $181.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.09 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,549,744 shares of company stock worth $309,400,324 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

