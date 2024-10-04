VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc (LON:CYBG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc (LON:CYBG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.87 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.79 ($0.21). VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc shares last traded at GBX 15.79 ($0.21), with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

About VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc

(Get Free Report)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bionic Engineering UCITS ETF A Acc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.