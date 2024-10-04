VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

