VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.