Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after purchasing an additional 743,218 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 837,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 739,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

