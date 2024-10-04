Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $100.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

