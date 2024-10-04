Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $183.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

