Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,352,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

