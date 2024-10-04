Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,533,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

