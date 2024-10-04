Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $381.64. The company had a trading volume of 505,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.