Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $20,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $277.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

