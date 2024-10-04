Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.55 and last traded at $128.14, with a volume of 128213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

