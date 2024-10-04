Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.5% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

