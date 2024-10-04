Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.23. 170,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,387. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

