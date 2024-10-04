Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $214.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

