Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after buying an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGC stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.