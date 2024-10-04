Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 10th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,430,000. Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 156,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,725. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.