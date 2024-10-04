Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,204,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO opened at $261.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $264.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

